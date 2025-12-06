logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Putin, Modi agree to expand and widen India-Russia trade, strengthen friendship

WORLD NEWS
11 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk ahead of their talks in New Delhi, India, December 5, 2025. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk ahead of their talks in New Delhi, India, December 5, 2025. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
PutinModiindiarussiaIndia-Russiatradefriendship

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Reuters
US trade with China probably needs to be smaller, USTR's Greer says
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
05-12-2025 11:01 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Putin authorised 2018 Novichok poisoning of ex-Russian spy Skripal, UK inquiry says
WORLD NEWS
05-12-2025 04:02 HKT
U.S. and China flags are pictured at Lancaster House, on the second day scheduled for trade talks between the U.S. and China, in London, Britain, June 10, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville
US halted plans to sanction Chinese spy agency to maintain trade truce
CHINA NEWS
04-12-2025 12:17 HKT
Blue Origin's reusable rocket engine New Shepard is seen on a landing pad on billionaire Jeff Bezos's company's second suborbital tourism flight near Van Horn, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Reusable rockets: who has achieved what so far?
WORLD NEWS
03-12-2025 17:12 HKT
Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov speaks during a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US delegation in Hallandale Beach, Florida on November 30, 2025.
US envoy to meet Russia's Putin for talks on ending Ukraine war
WORLD NEWS
02-12-2025 10:03 HKT
Visitors walk past the set of Bahubali in Ramoji Film City, in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Epic tales and star power: How Tollywood is reshaping Indian cinema
WORLD NEWS
28-11-2025 18:38 HKT
Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP A hammerhead shark is seen during tagging and monitoring tasks in a mangrove at the Galapagos National Park, Santa Cruz island, Ecuador, on March 5, 2024.
Over 70 shark, ray species win new wildlife trade protections
WORLD NEWS
28-11-2025 17:32 HKT
The Winter Egg by Faberge is displayed at Christie’s auction rooms in London, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, it is expected to sell for in excess of 20 million UK Pounds when it is auctioned on Dec. 2. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
A crystal Faberge egg crafted for Russian royalty is expected to sell for more than $26 million
WORLD NEWS
28-11-2025 13:06 HKT
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers his speech at the opening ceremony of the Lanting Forum in Beijing, China, October 27, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Beijing hopes France will push for positive EU policies on China
MARKET
27-11-2025 21:50 HKT
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Governor of the Murmansk region Andrei Chibis in Moscow, Russia, November 24, 2025. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS
Putin says authorities must 'strengthen' Russian identity in Ukraine
WORLD NEWS
26-11-2025 17:00 HKT
(File Photo)
HK to face sharp 8 to 14 degree drop next weekend as first cold front of Dec arrives
HONG KONG NEWS
05-12-2025 16:09 HKT
Blaze erupts in Tsuen Wan high-rise, 100 residents evacuated in midnight scare
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
Chai Wan and North Point renovation projects linked to false documentation spark residents’ anxiety and criticism
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 23:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.