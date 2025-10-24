logo
North Korea building memorial for troops killed in Ukraine war

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
Photo by STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP This picture taken on October 23, 2025 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on October 24, 2025 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) encouraging soldiers of the Overseas Military Operations Forces at the groundbreaking ceremony for building the Memorial Museum of Combat Feats at the Overseas Military Operations in Pyongyang.
Top News
A North Korean flag flutters on top of a tower at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korea tested 'cutting-edge' weapons system on Wednesday, KCNA reports
WORLD NEWS
23-10-2025 13:58 HKT
People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a short-range ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, October 22, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korea fires ballistic missiles week before leaders meet in South Korea
WORLD NEWS
22-10-2025 11:39 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Trump's hopes for swift summit with Putin may be stalled, CNN reports
WORLD NEWS
21-10-2025 14:57 HKT
US President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 17, 2025. (Photo by Tom Brenner / AFP)
Trump tells Zelensky to 'make a deal' as Tomahawk plea misfires
WORLD NEWS
18-10-2025 10:23 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Al Drago
Zelenskiy to seek weapons from Trump in the shadow of a new Putin summit
WORLD NEWS
16-10-2025 17:04 HKT
United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, center right, speaks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, center left, and Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), General Alexus G. Grynkewich, center, during a meeting of the North Atlantic Council in defense ministers format at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025 (AP Photo/Omar Havana)
NATO's newest members offer to buy more US arms for Ukraine as Western backing declines
WORLD NEWS
15-10-2025 21:47 HKT
In this photo taken on October 7, 2025, Son Yun-kyung carries a steamer full of North Korean style mandu dumplings at her food store on Gyodong Island, roughly 2.3 kilometers from North Korea. Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP
North Korean refugees long for family behind impenetrable border
WORLD NEWS
14-10-2025 13:29 HKT
his picture taken on October 10, 2025 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 11, 2025 shows the Hwasong-20, a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), during the military parade to celebrate the 80th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)
North Korea shows off 'most powerful' missile at military parade
WORLD NEWS
11-10-2025 11:32 HKT
This picture taken on October 8, 2025 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 9, 2025 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) visiting the Party Founding Museum in Pyongyang on the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)
North Korea expected to stage military parade as party turns 80
WORLD NEWS
09-10-2025 16:28 HKT
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, October 7, 2025. Sputnik/Andrey Babushkin/Pool via REUTERS
Putin says Russia has captured nearly 5,000 square km in Ukraine this year
WORLD NEWS
08-10-2025 10:33 HKT
Central Kowloon Bypass Yau Ma Tei Section to open on Dec 21: sources 
HONG KONG NEWS
22-10-2025 21:59 HKT
Man attacked by 3 knife-wielding assailants in Wan Chai alley
HONG KONG NEWS
23-10-2025 07:08 HKT
Pregnant couple falls to death in Tuen Mun after rejected abortion
HONG KONG NEWS
19-10-2025 18:04 HKT
