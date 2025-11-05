logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

German neo-Nazi rappers push hate speech, disinfo on TikTok

WORLD NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by - / AFP The Instagram page of MaKss Damage, a German rapper, is displayed for a photograph on a smartphone in London on October 28, 2025.
Photo by - / AFP The Instagram page of MaKss Damage, a German rapper, is displayed for a photograph on a smartphone in London on October 28, 2025.
Germanyneo-Nazirappershate speechdisinformationTikTok

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The flags of Germany and China are seen ahead of a meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2023. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/ File Photo
China FM slams Germany's 'microphone diplomacy'
CHINA NEWS
04-11-2025 13:12 HKT
US Treasury's Bessent says China has approved TikTok transfer deal
CHINA NEWS
30-10-2025 20:48 HKT
A view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
China says it will work with US to resolve issues related to TikTok
CHINA NEWS
30-10-2025 15:48 HKT
he logo of Meta is seen at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 11, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Meta and TikTok to obey Australia under-16 social media ban
WORLD NEWS
28-10-2025 15:09 HKT
The container ship Maersk Iowa sits moored at a terminal wharf in Bremerhaven, Germany, August 13, 2025. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler/File Photo
China overtakes US as Germany's top trading partner
CHINA NEWS
22-10-2025 13:49 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Woltemade's first Germany goal earns 1-0 win in Northern Ireland
FOOTBALL
14-10-2025 07:40 HKT
US President Donald Trump is seen aboard Air Force One after landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on September 22, 2025, as he travels to attend the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
What do some researchers call disinformation? Anything but disinformation
WORLD NEWS
23-09-2025 15:54 HKT
HKBU joins global institutions to advance green tech
HONG KONG NEWS
23-09-2025 10:15 HKT
Trump expected to approve TikTok deal via executive order later this week, WSJ reports
TECH & STARTUP
22-09-2025 19:51 HKT
People hold pride flags during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Violence against intersex people in EU 'alarming': rights agency
WORLD NEWS
17-09-2025 16:51 HKT
Former principal jailed over 4 years for leaking exam papers to lover’s tutoring center
HONG KONG NEWS
03-11-2025 18:02 HKT
Man douses Central building in red paint, attacks guard in demand to meet Li Ka-shing
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
TV Screen Capture
TV show exposes suspected smuggled sashimi supply chain to HK sushi restaurants
HONG KONG NEWS
04-11-2025 00:46 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.