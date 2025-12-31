logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Thieves drill into German bank vault and make off with millions

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A hole gapes in a wall after thieves drilled into the vault of a Sparkasse savings bank in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, December 29, 2025, in this image released December 30, 2025, by the police. (Reuters)
A hole gapes in a wall after thieves drilled into the vault of a Sparkasse savings bank in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, December 29, 2025, in this image released December 30, 2025, by the police. (Reuters)
Germanybankheist

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul attends a press conference in Berlin, Germany, November 19, 2025. REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben
German foreign minister to discuss rare earths, steel in China visit
MARKET
07-12-2025 19:58 HKT
Thousands gather to demonstrate against right-wing extremism, in the market square in Leipzig, Germany, Jan 21, 2024. (PHOTO / DPA VA AP)
Thousands of protesters gather as German far-right party sets up new youth organization
WORLD NEWS
29-11-2025 17:00 HKT
People visit Herrnhuter Sterne GmbH manufacturing, a Christmas stars manufacturing company in Herrnhut, Germany, Nov. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Moravian stars light up Germany's Christmas season
WORLD NEWS
26-11-2025 16:25 HKT
China’s Premier Li Qiang arrives for the second day of the G20 Leaders' Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on November 23, 2025. (Reuters)
China's Premier pitches to German Chancellor closer collaboration in strategic industries
CHINA NEWS
24-11-2025 12:19 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Germany qualify for 2026 World Cup with 6-0 demolition of Slovakia
FOOTBALL
18-11-2025 08:17 HKT
German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil. (Reuters)
German finance minister lands in Beijing as trade gulf widens, supply chains wobble
CHINA NEWS
17-11-2025 14:07 HKT
AP/Eugene Hoshiko
German Baumkuchen 'tree cake' survived a disaster and world wars to become a Japanese favorite
WORLD NEWS
15-11-2025 21:10 HKT
A person walks next to the China and Germany national flags at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China, November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
Germany rethinks China policy as trade squeeze exposes vulnerabilities
CHINA NEWS
14-11-2025 18:25 HKT
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China's October new bank loans fall sharply, missing forecast
MARKET
13-11-2025 21:21 HKT
FILE PHOTO: A supporter of Net Neutrality, Lance Brown Eyes, protests the FCC's recent decision to repeal the program in Los Angeles, California, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Internet freedom declines in US, Germany: study
WORLD NEWS
13-11-2025 13:09 HKT
31-year-old woman loses $1.9m in Xiaohongshu fraud
HONG KONG NEWS
30-12-2025 01:03 HKT
File Photo
Gang of 12 trashes Lan Kwai Fong bar, causing $380,000 damage
HONG KONG NEWS
8 hours ago
Woman found dead under hydraulic bed in Ngau Tau Kok, Suspect flees to SE Asia
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.