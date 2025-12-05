TikTok to comply with 'upsetting' Australian under-16 ban

Read More
Meta starts removing under-16s from social media in Australia
04-12-2025 10:23 HKT
YouTube attacks Australia's world-first social media ban
03-12-2025 10:00 HKT
Australia rolls out AI roadmap, steps back from tougher rules
02-12-2025 11:40 HKT
Australia set to overhaul environment laws in deal with Greens
27-11-2025 11:39 HKT
Missing Air India Boeing 737 found after 13 years at Kolkata airport
05-12-2025 04:50 HKT
Final videos show last moments of 5 workers killed in Tai Po fire
04-12-2025 07:35 HKT