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‘Strongest’ mom won’t let diabetes ruin Zverev future

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1 hour ago
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Alexander Zverev beat American Ben Shelton in the final to lift his second Slam title. AFP
Alexander Zverev beat American Ben Shelton in the final to lift his second Slam title. AFP

Alexander Zverev celebrated his US Open triumph with a heartfelt tribute to his mother for refusing to let diabetes define his future.

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The German top seed beat American Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6 (7/2), 5-7, 6-2 to finish a spectacular year at the tennis Grand Slams in which he proved his doubters wrong by going from perennial nearly man to two-time Major champion.

Zverev, 29, praised his mother Irina, a former professional tennis player, and credited her with ensuring type-1 diabetes never limited his ambitions in life.

“When your four-year-old son is diagnosed with diabetes and doctors tell you that life and sports will be very limited for that child, it takes a very strong mother to say ‘my son will be whatever he wants to be’,” said Zverev, who also won the French Open in June. “‘If he wants to be a tennis player, he’ll be a tennis player ... this illness will not define us’.

“My mother is the most important and strongest person I know because it takes an unbelievably strong woman to do what she did.”

REUTERS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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