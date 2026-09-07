Sports icons and celebrities gather in Hong Kong for Special Olympics 50th anniversary charity gala

A constellation of international sports icons, Olympic champions, and entertainment personalities gathered in Admiralty on Monday evening for the 2026 Special Olympics Unity Gala Fundraising Gala Dinner, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the founding of Special Olympics Hong Kong.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The golden jubilee charity event, held at the Island Shangri-La Hong Kong, brought together community leaders, philanthropists, and sports advocates to raise vital funds and rally long-term support for athletes with intellectual disabilities across the region.

Global ambassadors and Olympic champions unite for inclusion

The gala was headlined by prominent sporting legends who have long championed the Special Olympics movement.

Global ambassadors Yao Ming, former NBA superstar and Chinese basketball icon, and Yang Yang, China’s first Winter Olympic gold medalist in short-track speed skating, attended the celebration to advocate for greater social inclusion through the power of sports.

They were joined by gymnastics legend Li Xiaopeng, four-time Olympic gold medalist, and world-champion golfer Feng Shanshan, both serving as friends of the Special Olympics movement, alongside popular Hong Kong singer, actor, and former national swimmer Alexaus Fong Lik-sun.