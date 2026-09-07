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SPORTS UPDATES

Alcaraz title belief grows after reaching US Open quarter-finals

SPORTS UPDATES
17 mins ago
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Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his round-of-16 match against Tommy Paul. AFP
Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his round-of-16 match against Tommy Paul. AFP

Carlos Alcaraz believes he can capture a second consecutive US Open title after shaking off any lingering injury concerns and cruising into the quarter-finals.

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The 23-year-old reasserted his status as tournament favorite with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win over American Tommy Paul after earlier playing down expectations in his first competitive test since a wrist injury sidelined him for nearly five months.

Now, though, the seven-time Grand Slam champ  believes he has the game to go all the way.

“At the beginning of the tournament I didn’t have any expectations. I just came here to see how my body would react, especially my wrist, and above all to enjoy being back competing,” Alcaraz said. “After four really good matches, now I feel capable of winning the tournament. 

“I still have the same expectations. I still have the same mentality of knowing that every time I step on court is a gift and it is a moment to enjoy.”

“It felt like he’s playing at a completely different level than me,” Paul said of the Spaniard. “I could have played a lot better and still lost.” 

Alcaraz will next face American eighth seed Ben Shelton, who beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

In women’s singles, top seed Aryna Sabalenka beat American Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-3 to set up a showdown with Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova.

REUTERS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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