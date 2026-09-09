logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

Record rain forces Asian Games athletes to evacuate accommodation

SPORTS UPDATES
38 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A car drives along a road flooded by heavy rain while banners for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games are visible in the background in Nagoya. REUTERS
A car drives along a road flooded by heavy rain while banners for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games are visible in the background in Nagoya. REUTERS

Hundreds of Asian Games athletes in Japan were briefly evacuated from their accommodation as record rainfall lashed host city Nagoya, with competition beginning Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Rainwater also leaked into some competition venues, reports said, with more wet weather forecast for the coming days.

About 104 millimeters of rain fell in an hour in Nagoya on Tuesday, prompting municipal officials to issue an evacuation order for parts of the city.

Scientists say human-induced climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of weather events in Japan and elsewhere.

There is no dedicated athletes’ village at this year’s Games, with organizers instead relying on a cruise ship, temporary wooden containers and hotels.

An official with Nagoya Port Authority said that “hundreds” of athletes staying at the city’s Garden Pier area, where the wooden container huts are located, were told to move to safety.

The official said the athletes returned after the evacuation order was lifted about two hours later.

The Games officially begin with an opening ceremony on September 19 but several events get under way before that.

The basketball competition begins Thursday.

Reports said rainwater was found in several competition venues.

City officials and Games organizers could not immediately confirm the extent of the damage.

More than 17,000 athletes and officials are expected at the Games - a bigger number than the Olympics.

Subway and bus services in Nagoya were temporarily halted on Tuesday and the Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest flood warning for a major river in the area.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Construction workers put up signs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground ahead of the first-ever regular-season NFL game in Australia, featuring the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. AFP
NFL breaks new ground as 100,000 set to pack MCG in Australia
SPORTS UPDATES
43 mins ago
Ben Shelton savors the biggest win of his career. AFP
Shelton ends Alcaraz reign after epic showdown
SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
Manny Pacquiao joins the cabinet of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. AFP
Pacquiao throws his weight behind the fight against poverty
SPORTS UPDATES
08-09-2026 19:50 HKT
Zheng Qinwen celebrates her comeback win over Iga Swiatek in the round of 16. REUTERS
Comeback queen Zheng harnesses power of positive thinking
SPORTS UPDATES
08-09-2026 19:15 HKT
Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his round-of-16 match against Tommy Paul. AFP
Alcaraz title belief grows after reaching US Open quarter-finals
SPORTS UPDATES
07-09-2026 21:20 HKT
Sports icons and celebrities gather in Hong Kong for Special Olympics 50th anniversary charity gala
SPORTS UPDATES
07-09-2026 21:07 HKT
Real Madrid's French forward #10 Kylian Mbappe gives a press conference at the Ciudad Real Madrid training ground in Madrid on September 7, 2026 ahead of the UEFA Champions League first round day 1 football match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
Mbappe embraces Ballon d'Or talk after historic World Cup exploits
SPORTS UPDATES
07-09-2026 20:12 HKT
Zhang Zuyu blocks Napheesa Collier of the United States during China’s opener. AFP
China teen towers on court at the World Cup but she’s ‘just a little girl’
SPORTS UPDATES
07-09-2026 17:40 HKT
Li Yueru, who plays for the Dallas Wings, led China in scoring at the Paris Olympics. REUTERS
World Cup heartache for WNBA star Li after passport lost
SPORTS UPDATES
04-09-2026 07:19 HKT
Kawhi Leonard accepts responsibility for action by his representatives but insists he has no clue salary cap violations were involved in his Clippers deal. REUTERS
Kawhi Leonard salary pay cap breaches cost Clippers dearly
SPORTS UPDATES
04-09-2026 07:16 HKT
File Photo
Tung Chee-hwa's funeral: Will HK see a third state funeral?
NEWS
14 hours ago
Hong Kong’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa dies at 89
NEWS
19 hours ago
Two men held after nearly 8000 liters of diesel seized at illegal filling station
NEWS
08-09-2026 19:40 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.