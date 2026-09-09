Shelton ends Alcaraz reign after epic showdown

Carlos Alcaraz tumbled out of the US Open quarter-finals at 3.34am (New York time), falling to American Ben Shelton in an epic five-set thriller that broke the record for latest finish ever at Flushing Meadows.

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The big-hitting Shelton, 23, claimed his first career win over Alcaraz, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10/7), ending the Spaniard’s hopes of retaining his title in his first tournament back after a four-month injury absence.

It took a brutal four hours and 28 minutes, finishing long past the previous latest finish in New York of 2.50am - Alcaraz’s five-set quarter-final win over Jannik Sinner in 2022.

Shelton equals his semi-final run at the US Open three years ago and booked an all-American semi-final against Frances Tiafoe, who came back from two sets down to beat Alex Michelsen 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (10/6).

“That was a war, epic match, so physical,” Shelton said. “Carlos is one of the greatest champions in our sport already at 23 years old.

“It’s always fun being on the court against him. It’s ridiculous some of the stuff he comes up with sometimes - the most enjoyable match that I’ve had in my career, for sure.”

Alcaraz was upbeat, saying: “It was close. So I’m just not going to be disappointed about not getting the win at the end. I’m just proud about myself, about how I fought. I leave the court with a smile, healthy, and this is what I needed.”

In women's singles, two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka rallied in the final set to beat Czech Linda Noskova and reach a sixth straight US Open semi-final.

Sabalenka triumphed 7-6 (7/1), 3-6, 7-6 (10/7) over the 21-year-old Wimbledon champion, who went toe-to-toe with the world number one.

"What a battle," Sabalenka told the crowd. "I was pushing myself to the limit, especially in the third set.

"I honestly thought that was it, the match was over, and that's what helped me to feel loose and go for my shots," added the Belarusian star, who trailed 4-2 in the third set after coughing up two double faults in the fifth game to surrender a break of serve.

Sabalenka will face a familiar opponent in the semi-final in Jessica Pegula, a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 winner over fellow American Emma Navarro.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

