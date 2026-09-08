Pacquiao throws his weight behind the fight against poverty

Boxing great Manny Pacquiao spent decades throwing punches in the boxing ring. Now, the Filipino sports icon will direct his fight at a more enduring opponent: poverty.

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Pacquiao joined President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ’s cabinet yesterday as head of the government’s anti-poverty agency, vowing to help Filipinos facing hardships all too familiar to him.

The 47-year-old former Philippines lawmaker was appointed lead convener of the National Anti-Poverty Commission, his first cabinet post after a long political career that included service in Congress and the Senate and an unsuccessful presidential run in 2022.

As NAPC chief, Pacquiao will coordinate government efforts to reduce poverty, which he said he understands firsthand.

“I came from poverty. I experienced sleeping on cardboard on the streets, drinking only water, having nothing to eat, and saving loose coins just to help my family,” Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao, who came from impoverished beginnings, worked as a ship stowaway and fought on the streets as a boy, earning US$2 (HK$15.60) per fight. His net worth was US$220 million last year, according to a Sports Illustrated article.

He is the only boxer to win world titles in eight weight divisions.

REUTERS