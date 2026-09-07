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China teen towers on court at the World Cup but she’s ‘just a little girl’

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1 hour ago
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Zhang Zuyu blocks Napheesa Collier of the United States during China’s opener. AFP
Zhang Zuyu blocks Napheesa Collier of the United States during China’s opener. AFP

Chinese teenage basketball player Zhang Ziyu stands 2.23 meters and towers over opponents at the Women’s World Cup – but off the court she’s “just a little girl.”

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That was teammate Han Xu’s assessment of the giant 19-year-old after China’s 74-70 overtime win over the Czech Republic in Germany on Sunday.

Zhang scored three points in just over 10 minutes on court against a physical Czech side, having been more of a threat against reigning champions the United States in a 94-61 loss to start the tournament.

After that defeat, USA superstar Caitlin Clark had warm words for Zhang, saying: “I’ve never played against a woman of that size and she obviously presented some challenges for us.

“I think she’s a wonderful player and you see how young she is. You can tell she’s still growing and learning how to play and how to leverage her advantage, which is her size.

“There’s not much you can do to stop her when she gets it really close to the basket.”

Zhang’ is taller than NBA great Shaquille O’Neal – and in a sport where height matters, she definitely stands out.

Zhang might be destined for the WNBA, but Clark and Han warned against placing too many expectations on her. “In life she’s just a little girl,” said Han, who top-scored for China with 22 points against the Czechs. 

The website for the World Cup describes Zhang as “epically tall,” noting she first came to international prominence when she was crowned Most Valuable Player at the U18 Women’s Asia Cup two years ago.

Footage and images of Zhang looming over her opponents have gone viral online, but Clark said there was more to her than just that. “To be this young and to be in a World Cup and to go up against the top players is only going to help her continue to grow,” said Clark.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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