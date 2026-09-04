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World Cup heartache for WNBA star Li after passport lost

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1 hour ago
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Li Yueru, who plays for the Dallas Wings, led China in scoring at the Paris Olympics. REUTERS
Li Yueru, who plays for the Dallas Wings, led China in scoring at the Paris Olympics. REUTERS

China’s WNBA star Li Yueru will miss the Women’s Basketball World Cup in Berlin after losing her passport in the mail.

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“Li Yueru’s passport was accidentally lost while being mailed in the United States,” the Chinese Basketball Association said.

The document could not be found before the tournament’s registration deadline so Li was unable to travel to Germany, the association said.

The tournament starts Friday, with China meeting the United States in their first game.

“It’s really unfortunate I can’t be with my sisters this time,” the 27-year-old Li, who plays for the Dallas Wings, said on Instagram.

She thanked the association and embassies for helping with her search.

“We’ve all been working hard together and exploring every possible solution, but maybe we were just a little short on luck this time,” Li added.

The 2.0-meter center led China in scoring at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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