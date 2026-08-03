FPS service unavailable on Sunday morning for system enhancement

The Faster Payment System (FPS) service will be unavailable from 1:00 am to 11:00 am on Sunday due to system enhancement, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority announced.

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The HKMA has requested banks and stored value facility (SVF) operators to provide advance and timely notifications to their customers.

The enhancement will be carried out by the Hong Kong Interbank Clearing, the operator of the FPS.

The public may contact banks or SVF operators for more details regarding the availability of the related FPS services that may be affected, the HKMA said.

They are also advised to make advance arrangements for payment activities, if necessary.