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SOCIAL BUZZ

Tiger Circle Roots for DSE Candidates with 21 Megastars!

SOCIAL BUZZ
7 mins ago
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As the 2026 DSE exams enter the final sprint, Tiger Circle—the community by The Standard—is here to recharge students with a massive "Tiger Energy" boost! To help alleviate exam stress, we’ve invited 21 cross-generational stars to cheer you on.

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Follow Tiger Circle IG and check on the video: IG @tigercircle.hk

Leading the charge is Louis Koo, President of the Hong Kong Performing Artistes Guild. Louis shares a heartfelt reminder in his video: "Just do your best; grades aren't everything!" Joining him is a star-studded lineup including Charmaine Sheh, Raymond Lam, Terrance Lau, Stephy Tang, Anson Lo, Edan Lui, Panther Chan, Locker Lam, Day, and Ivy So. These icons share their own exam survival tips and words of wisdom to keep you motivated.

Exclusive Treasure Hunt & Giveaways

The surprises don't stop at the screen! Keung To, Ian Chan, Tyson Yoshi, and MC Cheung have prepared special gifts just for you. Tiger Circle will be giving these away through an exciting Treasure Hunt game—stay tuned to our IG @tigercircle.hk for daily clues!

Spread the Vibes, Win Prizes!

Tiger Circle wants every candidate to know: You are not alone. Starting today, follow our IG to watch all 21 celebrity cheer-up videos. Join the conversation by leaving a supportive comment or sharing your stress-relief tips for a chance to win:

LA'GOM Cashew & Tiger Nut Milk & Oral-well Whitening PRO Toothpaste (95g)

Keep fighting, DSE candidates! Hong Kong’s biggest stars are in your corner!

Follow us now: IG @tigercircle.hk

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

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