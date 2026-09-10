Chester II oversubscribed by 22 times by Thursday

Henderson Land Development's (0012) Chester II in Hung Hom has received 3,200 checks as of Thursday afternoon for its first round of sales of 138 units this weekend, an oversubscription of around 22 times.

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The developer expects roughly 4,000 checks when registration closes Friday, with potential additional units to be rolled out following the first-round sale, according to Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of the sales (1) department.

He noted that the clubhouse of the development spans about 13,285 square feet across indoor and outdoor spaces, featuring an array of amenities including a fitness zone, outdoor garden, barbecue area, yoga room and VIP lounge.

The clubhouse was designed by Conran and Partners, an architecture and interior design practice with studios in the UK and Hong Kong. It blends British aesthetics with contemporary concepts, and is expected to resonate with prospective young buyers, said Tina Norden, principal and partner at Conran and Partners.