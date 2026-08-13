South Korea unveils package to boost housing supply, support young buyers

South Korea said on Thursday it would raise financial support for construction projects and ease regulations for young homebuyers as part of efforts to stabilise a red-hot housing market.

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Earlier this month, the government of President Lee Jae Myung proposed higher taxes on wealthy homeowners. Lee's approval ratings have been falling on rising house prices and stock market volatility.

Thursday's measures are aimed at "stabilising the property market by stimulating housing supply and through a comprehensive financial package for young people and those with actual demand," the Financial Services Commission said in a statement.

The FSC said it would raise policy support for financing construction projects to 47.8 trillion won (HK$265.07 billion) or more, from a planned 26.3 trillion won, to boost housing supply.

The FSC also announced financial support measures, such as new policy loans, for young people and newlyweds who buy a house to live in, while maintaining or tightening restrictions on speculative demand.

South Korea, one of the world's most indebted countries, has complex borrowing rules in place in a bid to curb household debt. The FSC said it would manage debt growth at around 3 percent this year, up from the previous target of 1.5 percent.

President Lee's approval ratings hit a one-month low of 51 percent in a survey by Gallup Korea on July 24, with housing market policy being cited as one of the main factors, after house prices rose in June by the most since November 2021.

Reuters