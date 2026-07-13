China Resources Land names Cheung Sha Wan project The Sterling

China Resources Land (1109)’s Cheung Sha Wan project in 8 Fat Tseung Street West will be officially named The Sterling, the developer said on Monday.

The project, offering over 2,200 units in total, will be rolled out in phases starting this year, with Phase 1 to be launched soon, offering 507 units with one- to three-bedroom layouts and special units, according to the developer.

The Sterling comprises six blocks, with the pre-sale consent for phase 1 to be approved soon.

The project is expected to be completed in November 2028, with a pre-sale period of 29 months.

Prices will be guided by developments near Nam Cheong Station.

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