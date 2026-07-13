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PROPERTY

China Resources Land names Cheung Sha Wan project The Sterling

PROPERTY
38 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

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China Resources Land (1109)’s Cheung Sha Wan project in 8 Fat Tseung Street West  will be officially named The Sterling, the developer said on Monday. 
The project, offering over 2,200 units in total, will be rolled out in phases starting this year, with Phase 1 to be launched soon, offering 507 units with one- to three-bedroom layouts and special units, according to the developer. 
The Sterling comprises six blocks, with the pre-sale consent for phase 1 to be approved soon. 
The project is expected to be completed in November 2028, with a pre-sale period of 29 months.
Prices will be guided by developments near Nam Cheong Station.

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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