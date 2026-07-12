logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Garden Regency offers 60 more units in second price list

PROPERTY
1 hour ago

by

Raine Fung

logo
logo
logo

Sun Hung Kai Properties' (0016) Garden Regency in Yuen Long launched the second price list of 60 homes yesterday, with discounted prices ranging from HK$3.97 million to HK$5.34 million. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The price list comprises five one-bedroom units and 55 two-bedroom units, with areas from 290 to 413 square feet.

Discounted prices per square foot range from HK$11,950 to HK$14,190.

The entry-level one-bedroom flat on the third floor of Block 3 spans ​​290 sq ft. 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
4,292 second-hand transactions with major railway-linked housing estates for first half of 2026
PROPERTY
1 hour ago
El Futuro in Sha Tin sells another unit for $22 million Saturday
PROPERTY
5 hours ago
This photo taken on July 1, 2026 shows the Hong Kong skyline and Victoria Harbour, as seen from Kowloon. AFP
Citi sees 13-18pc development margin recovery by 1H26, led by Swire and SHKP
PROPERTY
10-07-2026 22:11 HKT
Ho Man Tin Fat Kwong Street
Centaline Surveyor estimates Ho Man Tin Fat Kwong Street site worth $3.15 bln
PROPERTY
10-07-2026 20:08 HKT
Bernadette Linn
Ho Man Tin Fat Kwong Street to be tendered in quarterly land sale, providing 250 units
PROPERTY
10-07-2026 19:56 HKT
Wheelock Place. Wharf REIC
Wharf REIC plans to sell $7.7 bln Singapore premier shopping malls, Bloomberg reports
PROPERTY
10-07-2026 17:45 HKT
This aerial photo shows a view of residential and commercial tower blocks on the eastern side of Hong Kong island on April 3, 2022. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)
Hong Kong ranks second globally for ultra-luxury home sales in Q1: Knight Frank
PROPERTY
09-07-2026 17:31 HKT
Pavilia Rosa.
NWD’s Pavilia Rosa launches five units for sale next Monday
PROPERTY
09-07-2026 17:11 HKT
CK Asset's sales manager Kristy Chan Wing-chi.
CK Asset’s 21 Borrett Road Phase 2 sells four-bedroom unit for HK$157 mln
PROPERTY
09-07-2026 16:54 HKT
Hong Kong banks ramp up cash rebate to up to 1.5pc amid intensified mortgage war
PROPERTY
09-07-2026 16:38 HKT
Husband Andy Hui makes surprise appearance at Sammi Cheng’s fan appreciation show
ENTERTAINMENT
22 hours ago
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Hundreds brave sweltering heat to queue overnight for latest Beyblade release
NEWS
11-07-2026 14:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.