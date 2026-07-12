Garden Regency offers 60 more units in second price list

Sun Hung Kai Properties' (0016) Garden Regency in Yuen Long launched the second price list of 60 homes yesterday, with discounted prices ranging from HK$3.97 million to HK$5.34 million.

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The price list comprises five one-bedroom units and 55 two-bedroom units, with areas from 290 to 413 square feet.

Discounted prices per square foot range from HK$11,950 to HK$14,190.

The entry-level one-bedroom flat on the third floor of Block 3 spans ​​290 sq ft.