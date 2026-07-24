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FINANCE

Chinese EV maker Xpeng to recall 33,473 X9 vehicles

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The G6 vehicle is displayed at the XPENG brand launch event to mark sales to the United Kingdom in London, Britain, February 11, 2025. REUTERS
The G6 vehicle is displayed at the XPENG brand launch event to mark sales to the United Kingdom in London, Britain, February 11, 2025. REUTERS

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng (9868) will recall 33,473 X9 vehicles manufactured between August 8, 2023, and August 11, 2025, due to safety hazards, a statement released by China's market regulator on Friday showed.

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Some of the cars covered in the recall may see reduced airtightness of the front air springs, which could cause a gradual air leak after extended use in hot and humid conditions, triggering malfunction alerts or, in extreme cases, affecting vehicle handling, the statement said.

Reuters

ChinaEVXPengrecall

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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