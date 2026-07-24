Chinese EV maker Xpeng to recall 33,473 X9 vehicles

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng (9868) will recall 33,473 X9 vehicles manufactured between August 8, 2023, and August 11, 2025, due to safety hazards, a statement released by China's market regulator on Friday showed.

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Some of the cars covered in the recall may see reduced airtightness of the front air springs, which could cause a gradual air leak after extended use in hot and humid conditions, triggering malfunction alerts or, in extreme cases, affecting vehicle handling, the statement said.

Reuters