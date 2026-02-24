Woman found unconscious after burning charcoal in Kwai Chung flat

Read More
(Video) Motorcyclist injured in crash on Castle Peak Road in Kwai Chung
13-02-2026 02:34 HKT
Taxi driver ticketed for lying flat at wheel in Kwai Chung
03-02-2026 17:48 HKT
Fire breaks out at Shek Yam Estate with 100 residents evacuated
03-02-2026 13:09 HKT
Two found dead in Kwai Chung apartment
16-08-2025 23:14 HKT
Teen arrested after smoke grenade incident evacuates 300
18-07-2025 14:34 HKT
Flushing water supply in Kwai Tsing district disrupted by pipeline leak
29-06-2025 16:22 HKT
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT