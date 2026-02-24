logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Woman found unconscious after burning charcoal in Kwai Chung flat

NEWS
24-02-2026 01:15 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Kwai Chung charcoal burning suicide attempt

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
logo
(Video) Motorcyclist injured in crash on Castle Peak Road in Kwai Chung
NEWS
13-02-2026 02:34 HKT
logo
(Online photo from Threads)
Taxi driver ticketed for lying flat at wheel in Kwai Chung
NEWS
03-02-2026 17:48 HKT
Fire breaks out at Shek Yam Estate with 100 residents evacuated
NEWS
03-02-2026 13:09 HKT
66-year-old arrested for threatening Housing Dept officer with cleaver in Kwai Chung
NEWS
28-01-2026 01:18 HKT
False alarm: Police with shields respond to reported knife hostage incident in Kwai Chung
NEWS
16-10-2025 02:40 HKT
22-year-old arrested in Kwai Chung hotel drug bust with HK$700,000 in narcotics seized
NEWS
29-08-2025 05:48 HKT
Two found dead in Kwai Chung apartment
NEWS
16-08-2025 23:14 HKT
Teen arrested after smoke grenade incident evacuates 300
NEWS
18-07-2025 14:34 HKT
Flushing water supply in Kwai Tsing district disrupted by pipeline leak
NEWS
29-06-2025 16:22 HKT
New grants aim to bring artificial intelligence into everyday teaching
NEWS
1 hour ago
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.