A district in China's Nanjing offers up to 100,000 yuan housing subsidies to marathon runners

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China's energy strategy pays off as Mideast war cramps supplies: analysts
12-04-2026 14:39 HKT
China offers incentives to Taiwan following opposition leader's visit
12-04-2026 11:16 HKT
China's Li flushes toilet trouble at Masters
11-04-2026 12:38 HKT
China's top diplomat meets North Korea's Kim, calls for closer coordination
11-04-2026 11:41 HKT
China adds fourth set of listing standards for ChiNext board
10-04-2026 17:15 HKT
Japan downgrades 'intimidating' China as ties sour
10-04-2026 17:03 HKT
Late Stanley Ho’s daughter Maisy Ho dies after battle with breast cancer
12-04-2026 14:53 HKT