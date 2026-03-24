La Mirabelle I to release price list of 127 units on Tuesday

Sino Land (0083) said it will release the second price list of its Tseung Kwan O residential project La Mirabelle I as soon as Tuesday, offering more than 127 units, with a slight increase in price.

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Victor Tin Sio-un, executive director of Sino Land, said 19 units were sold by tender on Monday, cashing in over HK$260 million.

Among them, a four-bedroom unit reached a record high price of HK$23,331 per square foot, the highest ever for the project.

The project is co-developed by Sino Land, Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066).