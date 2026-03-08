logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Strong demand for 64 units at Grand Austin Bohemian on Wednesday sales, NWD says

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A model display of the Grand Austin Bohemian.
A model display of the Grand Austin Bohemian.
Grand Austin BohemianNew World Development

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
New World starts collecting checks for Grand Austin Bohemian, sales to be launched next week
PROPERTY
06-03-2026 18:23 HKT
NWD launches second price list of remaining 34 units on Thursday
PROPERTY
05-03-2026 16:00 HKT
Deep Water Pavilia to cut discount on price from next Monday
PROPERTY
05-03-2026 15:18 HKT
NWD's Grand Austin Bohemian to release remaining 34 units this week
PROPERTY
04-03-2026 16:50 HKT
NWD's Grand Austin Bohemian launches first price list of 30 units on Tuesday
PROPERTY
03-03-2026 15:35 HKT
Cannas Ho (left)
NWD's Grand Austin Bohemian expects to update its first price list this week
PROPERTY
02-03-2026 17:48 HKT
NWD. SING TAO
NWD loss narrows 44pc to $3.73b
FINANCE
27-02-2026 19:11 HKT
A view shows the headquarters of New World Development at New World Tower, in Hong Kong, China September 27, 2024. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
NWD backs Northern Metropolis push, two projects to begin construction this year
PROPERTY
25-02-2026 18:07 HKT
Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at New World Development.
NWD to launch three projects with 660 units in 2026 first half
PROPERTY
25-02-2026 17:22 HKT
Shanghai K11 ELYSEA
Shanghai K11 ELYSEA pre-leasing rate exceeds 50pc
FINANCE
03-02-2026 15:32 HKT
Govt proposes raising ferry fares on five outlying Island routes
NEWS
07-03-2026 17:01 HKT
Over 50 fall ill in acute gastroenteritis outbreak at Hong Kong Police College
NEWS
23 hours ago
$39 capsule pods in Tsim Sha Tsui offer private escape
NEWS
05-03-2026 22:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.