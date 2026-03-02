logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

NWD's Grand Austin Bohemian expects to update its first price list this week

PROPERTY
17 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Cannas Ho (left)
Cannas Ho (left)
New World DevelopmentGrand Austin Bohemian

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
NWD. SING TAO
NWD loss narrows 44pc to $3.73b
FINANCE
27-02-2026 19:11 HKT
A view shows the headquarters of New World Development at New World Tower, in Hong Kong, China September 27, 2024. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
NWD backs Northern Metropolis push, two projects to begin construction this year
PROPERTY
25-02-2026 18:07 HKT
Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at New World Development.
NWD to launch three projects with 660 units in 2026 first half
PROPERTY
25-02-2026 17:22 HKT
Shanghai K11 ELYSEA
Shanghai K11 ELYSEA pre-leasing rate exceeds 50pc
FINANCE
03-02-2026 15:32 HKT
Cannas Ho Ka-yan (third one from the left), director of sales and marketing at New World Development/New World Development
New World's Pavilia Rosa in Kowloon Tong to offer about 100 units on Monday
PROPERTY
02-02-2026 19:17 HKT
Double Coast III offers 53 unit for sales on Sunday
PROPERTY
11-12-2025 17:43 HKT
New World appoints China COO as executive director
FINANCE
11-12-2025 17:21 HKT
Double Coast III to release first price list this week, price up 1 to 2 pc
PROPERTY
24-11-2025 18:08 HKT
New World to release first price list for Austin Bohemian in Jordan
PROPERTY
19-11-2025 15:40 HKT
Miami Quay II to offer 13 more standard low-rise units
PROPERTY
03-11-2025 21:04 HKT
logo
(Video) Man pours oil on roller rink after dispute over children skateboarding in Chai Wan
NEWS
02-03-2026 03:19 HKT
Five arrested after video of teen girl being abused at Queen's Hill Estate sparks investigation
NEWS
13 hours ago
logo
(Video) Man repeatedly slaps baby on light rail in Tin Shui Wai, sparking outrage
SOCIAL BUZZ
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.