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Five-time champion trainer Caspar Fownes extends family racing legacy

PEOPLE
59 mins ago
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Caspar Fownes says he is grateful to have his family as his strongest pillar of support.
Caspar Fownes says he is grateful to have his family as his strongest pillar of support.

Reflecting on his fifth Hong Kong Champion Trainer title, renowned trainer Caspar Fownes attributes his enduring achievements to relentless dedication, deep family roots in the sport, and the steadfast support of his wife and sons who are now following in his footsteps.

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Born into a distinguished racing lineage, Fownes inherited a passion shaped by generations of horsemen. His father, Lawrie Fownes, was born and raised in India to British parents, building a thriving training career there before establishing his Hong Kong stable in 1981.

The family’s equine connection extends even further back through his grandfather, a former cavalryman and trainer, as well as his father-in-law, Bruce Hutchison, who also trained horses in Hong Kong.

Fownes, second left, hopes his sons will carry on his equine legacy.
Fownes, right, describes himself as possessing a never-give-up spirit.
Hailing from a three-generation racing dynasty, Fownes took over the stable from his father, Lawrie Fownes, first right, in the 2003/04 racing season.
Fownes, front row, center, was recently crowned Hong Kong Champion Trainer for the fifth time.
Fownes says that his wife, Alix, is his driving force and source of motivation.
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Fownes, second right, pops champagne to celebrate a major milestone in his training career.
On the final day of the 2014 racing season, Fownes captured the Champion Trainer title and celebrated with his father, Lawrie Fownes, front row, third left.

The younger Fownes eclipsed his father’s best season tally in his rookie year with 44 wins. He has also reached the pinnacle of the sport, winning the prestigious Hong Kong Derby and saddling international champions such as Lucky Nine and Southern Legend with memorable overseas tri-umphs.

Fownes said in an interview with Sing Tao Daily – a sister publication of The Standard – that being rowned Hong Kong Champion Trainer five times has proven his hard work. “It was a long season, and I was fighting right from day one.”

He credited his late father with passing down a lifetime of horsemanship and mentorship. The trainer spoke warmly of his wife, Alix, describing her as the primary anchor of his life and career.

That strong family bond extends to the stables each morning at Sha Tin Racecourse, where his two elder sons rise before dawn to work along-side him. “Ryan and Ronan have a deep passion for horse racing and have joined my stable team. Working alongside my sons every day brings me immense joy,” Fownes said.

He said Ryan focuses on sourcing quality hors-es, while Ronan works with Fownes at the stable. “Just as my father taught me how to become a trainer. I have no doubt that Ronan will become an outstanding trainer in the future.”

He added that his youngest son, Riley, is cur-rently attending boarding school in Melbourne.

Fownes noted that both Ryan and Ronan possess genuine talent. He remains dedicated to guiding their development as they forge their own paths in the global racing industry.

Reigning supreme on the Shenzhen green

With golf being a premier pastime for trainers and jockeys away from the race-track, five-time champion trainer Caspar Fownes demonstrated his talents beyond the stables by taking top honors at the JOT Golf Invitational’s second edition.

The friendly tournament at Shenzhen Xili Golf Club was jointly organized by horse own-ers Alan Kiang Ping-fai and Joyce Lee alongside Tourbillon Golfer owner Justin Liu Sai-wai.

The event gathered more than 40 participants, with some of the biggest names in Hong Kong racing. Alongside Fownes, the training ranks were represented by Tony Cruz, David Hayes, Jamie Richards, Brett Crawford, Chris So Wai-yin, and incoming trainer James Cummings.

The jockey roster featured Zac Purton, Hugh Bowman, Lyle Hewitson, Harry Bentley, Luke Ferraris, Brenton Avdulla, Alexis Badel, and Richard Kingscote. A vibrant women’s lineup included Purton’s wife Nicole, David Hall’s wife Germaine Li, Hayes’ wife Prue, and bloodstock agent David Price’s wife, racing commentator Jenny Chapman.

Known for his love of golf, tennis, and water-sports during his downtime, Fownes delivered an impressive performance across the course to secure the Men’s Individual Championship.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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