Hong Kong: trusted gateway linking global business with mainland strength

Hong Kong offers businesses a trusted environment with the best of both worlds in the form of robust financial stability alongside strong support from the Chinese mainland, said Yamilette Cano, president of the Mexican Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong.

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The city's financial strength is built on deep expertise and strong institutional capacity in its financial markets. This foundation of trust is reinforced by an open, flexible business environment that supports foreign companies looking to establish a presence here and beyond, Cano said.

Every step of the business-building process is clearly defined and well guided, giving firms the confidence to take a leap of faith. Cano emphasized that Hong Kong's culture of transparency appeals to investors.

"Hong Kong is so open, friendly, transparent and well guided every step of the way that when you want to jump to another market which could be more complex than your home market, you already have the playbook ready to take that leap.”

There is growing interest in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, she observed. With support from the Hong Kong government and Invest Hong Kong, Cano has seen chamber members set up offices in the GBA and expand into other parts of the mainland.

Even members from the food and beverage field have begun testing opportunities in Asean markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Cano noted that having a solid playbook gives businesses the confidence to branch out, knowing they have strong connections and support back in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong also distinguishes itself through its legal system, government initiatives and world-class infrastructure. Under the "One Country, Two Systems" framework, Cano said the city offers clarity and assurance to those looking to establish themselves here. "If they come here, it's not going to be murky waters.”

She highlighted the BUD Fund, or Dedicated Fund on Branding, Upgrading and Domestic Sales, which she applied for years ago when launching her own business. The experience underscored how funding can support knowledge-sharing, information exchange and even event creation. With the right backing, businesses can achieve what once seemed out of reach, she said.

Cano added that Hong Kong stands apart from cities like Mexico and New York in terms of its unparalleled efficiency. Its international airport enables seamless travel, allowing businesses to focus on what matters most rather than the noise around them, she said.

Beyond convenience, the city attracts talent in various ways. Cano believes government-led initiatives and events are helping to bring in and retain an incredibly diverse pool of high-quality professionals.

Innovation is another key factor Cano highlighted, citing the city's Northern Metropolis project and the LEAP East 2026 held here last month.

"You see people interested in this market for innovation," she said, pointing to a growing appetite for knowledge exchange.

As one of Hong Kong's longest-standing Latin American chambers with 18 years of history, the chamber serves as a vibrant hub for not only the Mexican community but all Latin Americans seeking support to nurture their businesses in Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland and beyond.

The chamber has also evolved to become more inclusive. It actively engages small and medium enterprises as well as young talent – professionals, students and entrepreneurs – providing them with a platform supported by both resources and community.

Latin American colors enrich Hong Kong's diverse cultural fabric, weaving new bonds

Beyond its corporate role, the Mexican Chamber of Commerce equally focuses on building cultural connections within Hong Kong's international community.

"International is the DNA of Hong Kong," said chamber head Yamilette Cano. She sees this multiculturalism reflected in everyday life – from the mix of languages spoken on the streets to the diversity of people – and considers it one of the city's greatest strengths alongside its financial standing.

To foster this spirit, the chamber partnered with the Irish Chamber of Commerce last year around a shared appreciation for Irish whisky and Mexican tequila.

The chamber has also worked closely with statutory bodies such as the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, sharing connections on companies that may be interested in the council's fairs.

At Vinexpo Asia this May, the chamber played a behind-the-scenes role by bringing in tequila producers and facilitating connections with the Consul General of Mexico in Hong Kong.

This cultural exchange is most evident at Latin Kaleidoscope, a festival founded by Cano in 2024. The event, which brings together elements from across Latin America, transports visitors to Colombia, Peru, Mexico and even the Caribbean, to experience exciting cultural manifestations such as tango and Mexico's masked wrestling lucha libre.

Cano hopes to expand the festival, deepening understanding of Latin America beyond the more familiar tropes such as taco, tequila and football. “Aside from creating a festival to showcase our culture, it was also to educate the local community about the differences between each Latin American country.”

Looking ahead, the chamber is preparing to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day in September and the Day of the Dead in November.

In addition to enhancing the festive ambiance, it will place greater emphasis on technology, AI and development in its educational programs, alongside expanding ESG-focused initiatives. This includes the relaunch of its "ESG & Tacos" series by year-end, which explores the challenges and opportunities of integrating ESG principles across industries.

As talks around AI emerge louder, Cano sees it as an exciting development rather than a threat. She notes that a lot of SMEs in Hong Kong are already putting AI in practice because the city is an innovative place and the business landscape is fast-paced. "I see it as an opportunity, and very exciting more than being fearful about it and worried," she said.

The Latin Kaleidoscope festival brings together elements across Latin America to Hong Kong.

Yamilette Cano, center, at the LATAM-China Business Connect Reception organized by InvestHK for the Latin American business community.

Trading ballet shoes for chamber work in Hong Kong

Dance being Yamilette Cano's first passion, she views it as a vibrant expression of her culture. As a professional ballerina for two decades, this pride extends to her post as president of the Mexican Chamber of Commerce, which she took up in 2023.

Growing up in Mexico, Cano has always eaten traditional dim sum. The Cantonese cuisine – commonly found in Mexico City – can be enjoyed miles away from its origin. Her curiosity about Asia grew, making her want to experience the region.

In 2008, she did an exchange program with the Chinese University of Hong Kong after completing her bachelor studies in Monterrey, northern Mexico. That was when she first visited Hong Kong, which later led to her decision to live in the city.

"When I came here the first time, I just loved the energy, the way the city worked and the people, so I decided to stay," she said. "This is where I really feel it's been my home. I grew up with it and it has grown with me too."

She also cherishes the "passionate" Mexican community here, reflecting the vibrance of her people.

"We appreciate the relationships that we've been able to create in Hong Kong that feel so authentic, so vulnerable, so transparent," she said.

She does not feel too homesick. With more Mexican restaurants opening in recent years, such as Santa Monica Cantina and Chicano in Central, El Taquero in Wan Chai, and El Macho in Sai Ying Pun, Cano sees authentic cuisine and Mexico vibes offered. A Mexican pop-up, Tacos 1986, brought corn tortillas, carne asada – grilled and sliced beef – and adobada – meat marinated in flavorful sauce – to Hong Kong for three days in July. Cano sees that as a determination to push for authenticity.

With her husband and four-year-old daughter, Cano lives in what she describes as a very walkable, tier-one city of the world, praising its convenience and safety.

"You go 20, 30 minutes – maximum one hour away – and you are surrounded by incredible nature: hikes, the beach, mountains," she said. "There is no other city in the world that has that. And then you go back to Central and have dinner."

Her husband Roland Sharman, who has lived in Hong Kong for 52 years, runs a social enterprise focused on outdoor activities. The family finds themselves hiking and canyoning whenever they have some free time. West Dog's Teeth, a demanding steep hike on Lantau Island, is worth every step, she says.

"When you are at the top of that and see the view, it's incredible."