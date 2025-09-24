logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
COMMENT
breadcrumb-arrow
OPINION

Questions and lessons from Lisbon's railway tragedy | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung

OPINION
24-09-2025 02:11 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Police walk toward the roof of the destroyed Gloria funicular one day after the accident. (AFP)
Police walk toward the roof of the destroyed Gloria funicular one day after the accident. (AFP)

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A plastic recycling plant in Tuen Mun EcoPark, an infeed conveyor belt, near infrared sorter stations and an optical sorter. (Photos courtesy of EPD)
Producer responsibility scheme for plastic beverage containers, cartons | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
OPINION
18-09-2025 00:47 HKT
For the 14th time since 2010, HKIA is the world's busiest international cargo airport.
Way forward for world’s busiest cargo airport | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
OPINION
11-09-2025 01:53 HKT
Titan: a story of safety failures | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
OPINION
20-08-2025 08:00 HKT
Young students, accompanied by Belt and Road Pioneer supporters, visit Malaysia, top, Indonesia, left, and CLP Black Power Station.
The Belt and Road Pioneer | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
OPINION
13-08-2025 09:15 HKT
The meandering Yarlung Zangbo River will feed the world's largest hydropower station, which will produce thrice the output of the Three Gorges. AFP, XINHUA
World’s largest hydropower station | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
OPINION
07-08-2025 09:20 HKT
The Tilling Stevens bus and its driver's cabin.
Vintage buses and stories they carry | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
OPINION
23-07-2025 09:30 HKT
The Shandong aircraft carrier, which visited Hong Kong recently, has a deck that can allow for two runways. (XINHUA)
The unique challenges of operating aircraft carriers | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
OPINION
17-07-2025 09:28 HKT
Innovative technologies at the Centre for Future Construction include an Immersive Cave and a Digital Twin Hub.
Embracing digital transformation | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
OPINION
10-07-2025 09:09 HKT
Installing screen doors on curved platforms is a complex undertaking.
The engineering legacy of MTR’s platform gates | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
OPINION
03-07-2025 08:22 HKT
The robots help children develop skills in entrepreneurship, hardware and software engineering and machine learning.
STEM education using robots | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
OPINION
26-06-2025 08:19 HKT
Hong Kong may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival.
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
(File photo)
Labor chief outlines stricter foreign worker rules, enhanced caregiver support
HONG KONG NEWS
27-09-2025 13:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.