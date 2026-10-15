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HONG KONG
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NEWS

RTHK brings Asian Para Games action live, rallies support to cheer for Hong Kong athletes

NEWS
3 hours ago
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The 20th Asian Games Women's Changquan gold medalist Lydia Sham and Lightweight Men's Double Sculls bronze medalist Chan Tik-lun deliver greeting cards to cheer for the local para athletes.
The 20th Asian Games Women's Changquan gold medalist Lydia Sham and Lightweight Men's Double Sculls bronze medalist Chan Tik-lun deliver greeting cards to cheer for the local para athletes.

RTHK TV31 will provide exclusive live broadcast in the city for the Asian Para Games group stages and key events starting tomorrow through October 24, featuring simultaneous sign language interpretation to promote social inclusion, and enabling the public to cheer on para athletes from both the national team and the Hong Kong team.

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Senior Executive Producer at RTHK, Christine Yu, noted the positive social feedback received since RTHK’s first major para-sports broadcast during the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

She added that the broadcaster has mobilized dedicated manpower for this year's production, stressing that the live broadcast schedule may need to be adjusted in real time to track the progress of the athletes and the schedules of their upcoming matches.

Intensive background research must also be coordinated to provide the hosts with more context for the audience, she added.

Christine Yu and Daniel Chan will be participating in this year's production.
Christine Yu and Daniel Chan will be participating in this year's production.

Joining the broadcast team is Daniel Chan Ho-yuen, who won a silver in wheelchair badminton for Hong Kong at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Having debuted as a host during last year's 15th National Games, the athlete expects to share the inspiring backstories or preparations of the para athletes when facing different opponents.

Daniel Chan is a wheelchair badminton player.
Daniel Chan is a wheelchair badminton player.

"Live coverage of the 5th Asian Para Games" will stream on RTHK TV31, RTHK's YouTube channel, its website, and the "RTHK On the Go" app. Public viewings will also be set up at the Leisure and Cultural Services Department’s "Asian Games Focal Sites" across 18 districts, as well as in various shopping malls.

Hong Kong will send a delegation of approximately 80 athletes to compete across 10 sports at the Games.

During the launch rally and cheering event on Monday, Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Raistlin Lau Chun praised the para athletes for embodying the resilient, never-give-up Hong Kong spirit, calling sports a vital bridge that unites the community.

he launch rally and cheering event was held by RTHK on Monday.
he launch rally and cheering event was held by RTHK on Monday.


RTHK praised for opening 'window' to hearing-impaired fan

Sign language interpreter Leung Hoi-yan has expressed her deep gratitude to RTHK for providing dedicated translation services, calling it a vital "window" that allows hearing-impaired audiences to fully immerse themselves in sports.

Leung Hoi-yan will be responsible for the simultaneous sign language interpretation.
Leung Hoi-yan will be responsible for the simultaneous sign language interpretation.

Leung, who has been interpreting live sporting events for RTHK since the Tokyo Paralympics, pointed out that hearing-impaired individuals cannot fully comprehend athletes' performances without real-time sign language interpretation. 

She said that interpreting live sports presents unique challenges that require extensive preparation. While sports and sign language both rely heavily on physical movement, Leung noted that interpreters must deeply study each discipline beforehand.

For example, they must distinguish between foil, épée, and sabre in fencing and vividly convey these actions alongside facial expressions.

Leung shared that online netizens have praised the interpreters' engaging and precise facial expressions. She found it rewarding to know that their efforts are recognized by society and believes this attention helps promote sign language and raises public awareness.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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