logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Astrophysics study suggests Venus may have swallowed its moon

WORLD
39 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Data from NASA's Magellan spacecraft and Pioneer Venus Orbiter is used in an undated composite image of the planet Venus. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Data from NASA's Magellan spacecraft and Pioneer Venus Orbiter is used in an undated composite image of the planet Venus. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

A California-based astrophysicist presented a new theory on Monday to explain why Venus, the planet most like Earth in size, mass and structure, lacks its own moon. Call it a case of celestial cannibalism.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The extremely slow speed at which Venus rotates on its axis would have doomed any natural satellite that may once have orbited that planet to gradually spiral closer to its parent and ultimately be consumed in a cataclysmic smash-up.

So goes the theory offered by scientists at the University of California, Riverside, and published on Monday in The Astrophysical Journal, marking a departure from past explanations for why Venus, the second planet from the sun, is without a lunar companion.

"If it had a moon, and it likely did at some point, it could not have kept it," astrophysicist Stephen Krane, lead author of the study, told Reuters on Monday. "That moon would have crashed down on the planet in a relatively short time scale."

Krane said data from computer models based on planetary physics and simulating the gravitational mechanics of hypothetical Venusian moons of various sizes showed them all meeting the same fate - sooner or later collapsing into their mother planet.

Such a presumed moon-gobbling event likely occurred within the first billion years in the history of Venus, which like the rest of the solar system dates back about 4.5 billion years, Krane said.

Scientists previously theorized that Venus, known as Earth's "twin," either never acquired its own moon to begin with, or possibly had a moon that was obliterated in the massive impact from another celestial object.

EARTH SPINS MORE SWIFTLY THAN VENUS

The UC Riverside study, focusing on Earth-moon dynamics, found that planetary rotational speed was the key factor.

In contrast to Venus, which takes 243 Earth days to complete a single rotation - slightly longer than its orbit around the sun - Earth spins on its axis every 24 hours, more than 200 times more rapidly than Venus, Krane said.

The transfer of energy from Earth's faster rotation is gradually pushing our moon farther away, causing it to recede from Earth at the rate of 4 centimeters (1.6 inches) a year - precisely measured by mirrors left on the lunar surface in 1969 by Apollo 11's astronauts.

Venus, the third brightest object in the night sky after the sun and moon, looms large as point of study for scientists seeking to learn more about Earth's history, and its future.

Similar in its rocky structure but slightly smaller than Earth, Venus is enveloped in a thick, toxic atmosphere that has created a runaway greenhouse effect, scorching its surface at temperatures as high as 880 degrees Fahrenheit (471 degrees Celsius), hot enough to melt lead.

While there is no proof a Venusian moon ever existed, it is unlikely that Venus, in its infancy, somehow avoided the kind of world-shattering collision with another proto-planet that is widely believed to have formed Earth's moon, according to Krane.

The dawn of the inner solar system was crowded with large rocky objects hurtling through space and smashing into one another, with Venus probably taking more celestial hits than Earth because Venus was closer to the sun.

Scientists hope to unlock more secrets of Venus with two forthcoming NASA missions set for launch in the late 2020s or early 2030 dubbed DAVINCI+ and VERITAS to study the planet's atmosphere and geologic features.

Reuters

AstrophysicsstudyVenusmoon

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches carrying Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lunar lander as the primary payload and Japan-based ispace's Resilience lander as a secondary payload, from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., January 15, 2025. REUTERS/Steve Nesius/File Photo
Piece of SpaceX rocket believed to have crashed into the moon
WORLD
05-08-2026 19:53 HKT
Dr Kelly Hogan, marine geophysicist, British Antarctic Survey, poses aboard the RRS Sir David Attenborough during a tour of the vessel ahead of a mission to Greenland to study how warming affects the ice sheet and improve forecasts of its impact on the Atlantic, in Harwich, Britain, July 14, 2026. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Scientists sail for Greenland to study glacier melt risk
WORLD
15-07-2026 10:21 HKT
A model of the lunar lander "Resilience", operated by 'ispace', is displayed at a venue where employees of 'ispace' monitored its attempted landing on the Moon, in Tokyo, Japan, June 6, 2025. REUTERS/Manami Yamada/File Photo
With SpaceX Starship, Japan's ispace provides ride-share to the moon
WORLD
08-07-2026 16:52 HKT
The cost dilemma of cross-border study
FINANCE
22-06-2026 06:00 HKT
A security guard looks on next to models of rockets at the launch pad for the Long March-2F rocket, ahead of the Shenzhou-23 spaceflight mission to China's Tiangong space station, at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China, May 23, 2026. (Reuters)
China to send astronaut on year-long space mission as it eyes 2030 moon landing
CHINA
24-05-2026 15:27 HKT
Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP A Barbary macaque (Macaca sylvanus) sits on a dead trunk in Gibraltar on May 6, 2026.
Gibraltar monkeys eat soil in junk food detox: study
WORLD
22-05-2026 15:50 HKT
The Artemis II crew capsule splashes down in the Pacific Ocean in this screengrab from a livestream video after the Artemis II crew's flyby of the Moon, April 10, 2026. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Artemis II astronauts safely back on Earth after trip around moon
WORLD
11-04-2026 13:18 HKT
NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon, comprising of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Artemis capsule boost puts astronauts moon-bound for record-breaking journey
WORLD
03-04-2026 11:38 HKT
A model of lunar lander "Resilience", operated by ispace, is displayed at a venue where ispace employees monitored the company's attempt to land on the Moon, in Tokyo, Japan, June 6, 2025. REUTERS/Manami Yamada/File Photo
Japan's ispace delays NASA-sponsored moon landing to 2030
WORLD
27-03-2026 18:10 HKT
NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, on launch pad 39B as the sun rises at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
NASA plans moon base, nuclear spacecraft in multibillion-dollar moon program expansion
WORLD
25-03-2026 10:22 HKT
Over $206,000 in valuables stolen from Deep Water Bay flat, police hunt for 42-year-old maid
NEWS
13 hours ago
Source: Reuters / TCI Express
Singapore CEO loses bid to recover S$468,000 in dating expenses from ex-girlfriend
WORLD
13-09-2026 13:35 HKT
MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
NEWS
13-09-2026 12:59 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.