Over 300 personnel join counter-terrorism drill at AsiaWorld-Expo

Over 300 personnel from multiple government departments and organizations completed a joint counter-terrorism drill at AsiaWorld-Expo on Tuesday, ahead of a major international sports conference scheduled for later this year.

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The exercise was led by the New Territories South Regional Headquarters of the Hong Kong Police Force and was organized alongside the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, the Fire Services Department, and the Hong Kong Association for Conflict and Catastrophe Medicine.

The drill simulated security threats and terrorist attacks during a mock summit, with specialized police units coordinating evacuations, tactical containment, and emergency rescues.

During the operation, responders utilized the proprietary "iCasualty" software to facilitate immediate inter-departmental communication.

Authorities stated that the platform allows agencies to identify casualties and track medical statuses in real time, significantly boosting the efficiency of post-incident investigation and public inquiry response times.

Police stressed they will continue to enhance emergency contingency plans with stakeholders to guarantee public safety and ensure the upcoming international summit runs smoothly.