Multi-agency counterterror exercise held at AsiaWorld-Expo

Police from New Territories South Region and emergency services staged a counterterrorism exercise at AsiaWorld-Expo on Tuesday to simulate a terrorist attack during an international sports conference, testing operational coordination ahead of major upcoming events.

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Code-named "STORM ARROW", the exercise involved over 300 personnel from the Hong Kong Police Force, the Fire Services Department, the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Expo, and the Hong Kong Association for Conflict and Catastrophe Medicine.

Participating units, including the Emergency Unit New Territories South, Special Duties Unit, Counter Terrorism Response Unit, and Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau, conducted joint rescue operations, crowd evacuations, and threat neutralizations.

Force personnel also deployed "iCasualty", an internal communications software, to expedite casualty identification and status updates between departments, streamlining investigation efforts and public inquiries.

Police said the force will continue reviewing emergency response plans with key stakeholders to ensure public safety and smooth execution of international events scheduled for later this year.