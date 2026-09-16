Policy Address 2026 | HK eyes longer stays, higher spending with wider tourism push

In a push to extend visitor stays and lift spending, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu's latest Policy Address unveiled measures spanning across mega events, finance, heritage and eco-tourism.

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To boost the appeal of its events, Lee said the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) will set aside a period each year for three themed seasons. These include the International Arts Season from February to May, the Chinese Arts Season from June to September and the Festive Mega Events Season from October to February, building a mega-event framework.

Additional annual funding provided for flagship events will be regularized, enabling the HKTB to plan and implement market promotion strategies more systematically.

With the HKEX Connect Hall and Museum of Finance due for completion next year, Lee said the government will link key financial landmarks around Central to create an urban landmark showcasing Hong Kong's status as an international financial centre and its cultural appeal.

Meanwhile, he stated that the government will keep developing industrial brand tourism routes with varying themes for more in-depth tour experiences.

To ease ecological pressure, Lee said a trial online reservation system for visitors to the High Island Geo Trail-Po Pin Chau Section of the High Island Reservoir East Dam in Sai Kung began in early September.

The visitor cap and the reservation arrangement will continue through October's Golden Week, he said, stressing the government will review the trial and draw up a long-term country park management strategy.

Additionally, more than 200 government-owned declared monuments and graded historic buildings have been opened to the public as a joint effort to promote heritage tourism.

It is reported that more information will be uploaded online to help the trade develop signature tourism products.

To offer visitors an immersive experience of the city's landscape and lifestyle, the HKTB will blend classic Hong Kong films, district characteristics and local culture. Highlights will include a Yau Ma Tei route built around scenes from classic police-and-crime films, paired with night markets and dining.

The Film Development Fund will also undergo a comprehensive review to draw more private investment.

Notably, a new Support Unit for Non-local Film Productions will be set up by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, offering one-stop services for mainland and overseas crews filming in Hong Kong.



Ticket stub economy



Lee also pointed to the introduction of ticket stub offers, with the HKTB providing one-stop contact services linking event organizers, retail and catering associations and tourism bodies, fostering a consumption chain from the event venue to the community.



The board will also enhance the Discover Hong Kong digital platform and launch a new mobile app to help visitors access ticket stub deals for the mega events it hosts and promotes.

Yacht economy

Building on last year's Policy Address, Lee said several new yacht berth projects are moving ahead for the yacht economy.



They include the yacht bay project under Airport City's "SKYTOPIA," alongside a tender due in the first half of 2027 for a composite Aberdeen development with a marina, recreational facilities and residential units.



Hong Kong and Macao yachts have been able to sail nine GBA cities since May under temporary ship nationality registration and Lee said the first northbound Hong Kong yacht set off in June.



He revealed that the Marine Department will soon sign a memorandum with the Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration for southbound travel of Guangdong yachts.



Following the introduction of the Marine Department's three facilitation measures, he said the first batch of mainland yacht masters completed exams in mid-June.



Online short-term training courses will be extended overseas, enabling yacht masters of visiting yachts to obtain qualifications abroad to navigate Hong Kong waters, Lee added.

Central renewal and potential of outlying islands



Highlighting that Phase 1 of the Lan Kwai Fong Streetscape Beautification Works will be completed from October, Lee said a consultancy study for Phase 2 will begin soon, encouraging private developers to join Central's renewal while preserving its heritage.



To facilitate home-stay lodgings on the outlying islands, he noted the Home Affairs Department will exempt use restrictions on guesthouse purposes in the deeds of mutual covenant of the buildings, when processing licence applications for buildings of three storeys or less.