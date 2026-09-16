Policy Address 2026 | HK advances innovation and technology, AI computing and advanced construction infrastructure

Hong Kong will accelerate the development of its innovation and technology (I&T) sector by strengthening cross-boundary research collaboration, expanding computing power infrastructure and establishing specialized industry parks, according to policy details under the Policy Address 2026.

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To realize the "one river, two banks" and "one zone, two parks" concept at the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone, the government will advance the western cross-river connection project. Authorities will facilitate the flow of researchers and data between the Hong Kong and Shenzhen parks.

Hong Kong is also preparing its first national manufacturing innovation centre, led by the Microelectronics Research and Development Institute (MRDI). Located in the Microelectronic Centre in Yuen Long, MRDI's two pilot lines for third-generation semiconductors target operation by the end of the year.

To expedite land formation, the government established the San Tin Technopole Company Limited to develop 210 hectares of I&T land. Concurrently, the Hung Shui Kiu Industry Park Company Limited has entered substantive negotiations with companies in advanced construction, testing and certification, and will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Qianhai Authority.

Digital infrastructure will be boosted by the Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster, where construction has begun. Its computing power is projected to reach 180,000 peta-FLOPS by 2032, equivalent to 36 times Hong Kong's current capacity. The facility will complement the Artificial Intelligence Subsidy Scheme to support frontier research led by the AI Research and Development Institute (AIRDI).

Finally, authorities earmarked 30 hectares in the Northern Metropolis for an advanced construction industry park focusing on Modular Integrated Construction (MiC) and Multi-trade Integrated Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MiMEP) technologies. Expressions of interest for a 10-hectare site in Yuen Long South will be invited in the first half of 2027, targeting land tendering by the first half of 2028.