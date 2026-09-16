Policy Address 2026 | HK to explore upgrading Victoria Park tennis court into 7,000-seat multi-purpose venue

Hong Kong will explore redeveloping the Victoria Park Tennis Centre Court and its ancillary facilities into an iconic, all‑weather and multi‑purpose venue to host larger-scale sports events and performances, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said in his Policy Address.

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According to government sources, the Victoria Park project is currently in the technical feasibility stage as officials assess relevant hardware requirements and tournament licensing arrangements.

Sources said the redevelopment aims to increase seating capacity from the current 3,600 to at least 7,000, meeting international standards for hosting 500‑level ATP tournaments. Construction is expected to begin within four to five years.

Lee also noted that Kai Tak Sports Park has drawn more than 2.6 million spectators across over 170 international and local events, with its main stadium recording the highest gross revenue and ticket sales in Asia last year.

Separately, the Hong Kong Sports Institute will launch a three‑year Sports Executive Training Programme to train management personnel. The initiative is intended to professionalize sports management and create career transition pathways for retired athletes.

The government also plans to upgrade outdoor basketball facilities and enhance the Hong Kong Games to encourage regular physical activity among the public.

Hong Kong will continue sending delegations and teams to national competitions and supporting local sports bodies in organizing Greater Bay Area leagues, further deepening sports integration across the region.

Early next year, the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, will begin issuing governance compliance certificates to national sports associations. Future public funding will be linked directly to compliance status, creating a fairer, more transparent system.