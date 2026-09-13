Microchip innovators among five firms bidding for Hetao Hong Kong Park’s land parcels: Kevin Choi

The Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park has received six bids from five companies for the first phase of its land development, with technical merit to be considered in the tender evaluation, the Park’s chairperson Kevin Choi Kit-ming said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

His remarks follow a tender launched in June for the development of four land parcels in Phase 1 of the Hetao Hong Kong Park. The tender adopts a “two-envelope approach”, with technical proposals accounting for 70 percent and financial offers for 30 percent.

Speaking on a television program, Choi, also the Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, said authorities will assess each bidder’s technical capability, including expected economic benefits and job opportunities. The evaluation will also consider companies’ financial offers, using recent tender prices for Sandy Ridge and Hung Shui Kiu as benchmarks.

Choi said all five bidders are highly capable. Three specialize in frontier technologies, including quantum computing, microchips and artificial intelligence. The other two are conglomerates with dedicated technology and research and development (R&D) divisions, which have expressed strong interest in laboratory space and talent apartments.

On cross-border movement arrangements—covering personnel, materials, capital and data—Choi said key policies are still being finalized. He added that phased implementation plans will be rolled out by mid-2027 at the latest. Initial progress on data transfers and biological sample transport is expected by the end of this year.

Regarding a proposed whitelist to enable smoother border clearance, Choi said an initial target of at least 1,000 personnel to support park operations has been set, adding that discussions are ongoing on whether cleared personnel can travel beyond the Shenzhen park area.