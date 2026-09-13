Yau Ma Tei burglary suspect falls while fleeing

A burglary suspect was arrested in Yau Ma Tei on Sunday afternoon (Sep 13) after allegedly climbing out of a first-floor flat while trying to flee.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police were called at about 1.45pm after the door of a flat at 122 Shanghai Street was found open.

Officers arrived and spotted a man allegedly climbing out through an aluminum window of a first-floor unit. He reportedly fled in haste but fell after breaking a tree branch, leaving a slipper on a canvas awning.

The man was arrested at the scene and later taken to Kwong Wah Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Police later identified the suspect as a 44-year-old Pakistani man. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and failing to carry proof of identity while in public.