logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Yau Ma Tei burglary suspect falls while fleeing

NEWS
36 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A burglary suspect was arrested in Yau Ma Tei on Sunday afternoon (Sep 13) after allegedly climbing out of a first-floor flat while trying to flee.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police were called at about 1.45pm after the door of a flat at 122 Shanghai Street was found open.

Officers arrived and spotted a man allegedly climbing out through an aluminum window of a first-floor unit. He reportedly fled in haste but fell after breaking a tree branch, leaving a slipper on a canvas awning.

The man was arrested at the scene and later taken to Kwong Wah Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Police later identified the suspect as a 44-year-old Pakistani man. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and failing to carry proof of identity while in public.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Microchip innovators among five firms bidding for Hetao Hong Kong Park’s land parcels: Kevin Choi
NEWS
23 mins ago
Embrace a brighter Mid-Autumn Festival as HK's first International Lantern Spectacular lights up
NEWS
24 mins ago
Nicholas Ho urges HK to become key Belt and Road resource allocation hub
NEWS
1 hour ago
Law Society hosts IFC Oman delegation to boost cooperation
NEWS
2 hours ago
Hong Kong's first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa passed away last Tuesday at the age of 89.
Former officials praise Tung Chee-hwa’s broad vision and deep national devotion
NEWS
3 hours ago
Substandard concrete found at Tung Chung public housing site prompts rectification measures
NEWS
3 hours ago
(file photo)
Residents report credit card fraud during new iPhone pre-order rush
NEWS
3 hours ago
Govt officials tie city's first Five-Year Plan to vision for innovation and connectivity with green silk, blue badges
NEWS
3 hours ago
(Source:news.gov.hk)
Fire Services Department rolls out firefighting upgrade for frontline crews
NEWS
4 hours ago
MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
NEWS
6 hours ago
HK authorities rush anti-skid paving at new Huanggang Port interchange following driver safety concerns
NEWS
12-09-2026 12:21 HKT
Rare technical glitch halts Mark Six draw before backup machine deployed
NEWS
19 hours ago
Java Sea (File Photo)
Indonesia passenger ship with 243 people reported missing at sea, agency says
WORLD
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.