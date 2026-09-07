logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK aims to become global philanthropy center, says Eric Chan

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Eric Chan said that Hong Kong is committed to developing into a global center for philanthropy
Eric Chan said that Hong Kong is committed to developing into a global center for philanthropy

Hong Kong is committed to developing into a global center for philanthropy, Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki said on Monday, noting that tax-deductible charitable donations by residents exceeded US$1.5 billion in the 2024-25 assessment year. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The remark came as Chan spoke at the opening ceremony of the Philanthropy for Better Cities Forum hosted by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, which was officiated by Chan, HKJC chairman Martin Liao Cheung-kong, and HKJC chief executive Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges.

The two-day forum gathered around 2,000 leaders from philanthropy, sports and business sectors worldwide.

Chan said Hong Kong is uniquely positioned to drive global good through its transparent tax regime, dedicated family office strategies and unwavering commitment to charitable endeavors.

“The Hong Kong SAR Government is fully committed to raising our city as a global centre for philanthropy. Under the “one country, two systems” principle, and as a bridge between East and West, we are uniquely positioned to deploy global capital for the greater good,” he said. 

He noted that Hong Kong is home to more than 11,000 tax-exempt charities, with over 400 new organizations recognized last year. 

Chan added that beyond its status as a financial hub, Hong Kong is a wealth management powerhouse, home to over 3,300 single-family offices, a 25 percent increase from two years ago. 

More than half of these family offices are led by second-generation members, reflecting deep trust in Hong Kong as a platform for general wealth transfer, supported by targeted government policies. 

Liao said this year marks the forum's 10th anniversary and the forum has developed into an international platform that brings together leading ideas in philanthropy and promotes cross-sectoral cooperation. 

He noted that philanthropy is playing an increasingly important role for governments, businesses, and various sectors of society to collaborate and address complex global challenges.

The HKJC chairman noted that the club donates more than 90 percent of its annual post-tax operating surplus to the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust. In the past financial year, the Trust approved nearly US$1.1 billion across 191 charitable and community initiatives.

The Trust also released an impact report during the event, emphasizing that philanthropic resources should be precisely targeted to those most in need. 

The report advocated for sustained, deep intervention to help beneficiaries build long-term positive behavior changes, alongside long-term tracking and outcome evaluation mechanisms for funded projects.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Student rescued from 6th-floor ledge at Tseung Kwan O secondary school
NEWS
13 mins ago
(File photo)
Belt and Road Summit to kick off Wed with focus on Central Asia
NEWS
1 hour ago
TIA revokes licenses of two agencies, tour guide over forced shopping
NEWS
3 hours ago
(Photo: Xinhua)
In-car border checks set for HZMB in December, sources say
NEWS
4 hours ago
HKSTP and Hang Seng Bank Name Two Winners of “Living Lab for the Bank of the Future” 
Morning Recap - September 7, 2026
NEWS
8 hours ago
Customs seizes $1.3m cannabis buds, poisons at HK airport, mainland man arrested
NEWS
9 hours ago
British driver arrested for drink-driving after Tai Tam Road crash
NEWS
9 hours ago
Boy, 10, dies after collapsing at Happy Valley home
NEWS
15 hours ago
HK wine traders tap innovation to survive market shrink
NEWS
17 hours ago
(File photo)
AI model predicts tropical cyclone to approach within 400km of HK on Sat
NEWS
20 hours ago
Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP US President Donald Trump waves to reporters while stepping off Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey on September 4, 2026.
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
WORLD
05-09-2026 14:17 HKT
Jason Gunawan sweeps teammate Lee Cheuk-yiu to capture historic China Masters badminton title
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.