logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

T1 to remain in force through Wednesday morning as Saudel approaches

NEWS
19 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The Standby Signal No. 1 will remain in force through Wednesday morning as Tropical Cyclone Saudel edges closer to the coast of eastern Guangdong, the Hong Kong Observatory said, adding that a higher warning signal is unlikely.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Saudel was skirting more than 200 kilometers southeast of Hong Kong on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to move closer to eastern Guangdong between Tuesday night and Wednesday while gradually intensifying.

Its outer rainbands will bring squally showers to Hong Kong.

Under the combined influence of Saudel and the northeast monsoon, winds will be occasionally strong offshore and on high ground.

However, the Observatory said the chance of widespread strong winds across Hong Kong remains low unless Saudel intensifies significantly and its associated strong winds move closer to the Pearl River Estuary.

The likelihood of issuing the Strong Wind Signal No. 3 on Tuesday or Wednesday is relatively low.

Under the current forecast track, Saudel is expected to linger around the northeastern part of the South China Sea and the coast of eastern Guangdong on Thursday.

The Observatory said there remained considerable uncertainty over the cyclone’s subsequent movement and intensity, meaning tropical cyclone warning signals could remain in force until later this week.

Members of the public were advised to stay tuned to the latest weather information.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Court of Appeal to rule on convictions of five former 612 Fund trustees
NEWS
10 mins ago
HKJC pledges full support and cash incentives for Hong Kong athletes at 2026 Asian Games
NEWS
12 mins ago
Former Wang Fuk Court committee member and wife charged in HK$330,000 government loan fraud
NEWS
52 mins ago
The original dance drama “Harmony in Eternal Melody” blends suspenseful storytelling with Jing-Chu culture. Featuring full-scale replicas of ancient musical instruments from the Warring States period, including the “Bianzhong of Marquis Yi of Zeng”, the production presents audiences with a cultural feast for the eyes and ears.
Blending Suspenseful Storytelling with Millennia-old Jing-Chu Culture Dance Drama “Harmony in Eternal Melody” Recreates the Legendary Splendour of Chu Ritual and Music
(File photo)
Tse seeks Hainan expertise to support sustainable farming in Hong Kong
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Lawmaker expects basic housing registrations to rise as first-round offer ends
NEWS
1 hour ago
Hong Kong Harvest network grows to 278 recognized farms and fisheries
NEWS
1 hour ago
Sam Mun Tsai eyed for new marine rescue deployment point
NEWS
1 hour ago
How horses unite East and West - “Riding into Reflection: A Sino-French Exhibition on Equine Culture” opens in Beijing
Hong Kong Watch and Clock Fair opens with over 630 exhibitors
NEWS
3 hours ago
Bernice Yuen crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, Ada Tang named first runner-up
ENTERTAINMENT
30-08-2026 22:43 HKT
Mui Kai-ming arrives at the mortuary on Monday morning.
Brother of Anita Mui hopes mother can be laid to rest beside her daughter
NEWS
31-08-2026 13:15 HKT
(File photo)
50 arrested as ICAC, police and Competition Commission dismantle $500m bid-rigging syndicate
NEWS
31-08-2026 16:16 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.