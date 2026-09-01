T1 to remain in force through Wednesday morning as Saudel approaches

The Standby Signal No. 1 will remain in force through Wednesday morning as Tropical Cyclone Saudel edges closer to the coast of eastern Guangdong, the Hong Kong Observatory said, adding that a higher warning signal is unlikely.

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Saudel was skirting more than 200 kilometers southeast of Hong Kong on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to move closer to eastern Guangdong between Tuesday night and Wednesday while gradually intensifying.

Its outer rainbands will bring squally showers to Hong Kong.

Under the combined influence of Saudel and the northeast monsoon, winds will be occasionally strong offshore and on high ground.

However, the Observatory said the chance of widespread strong winds across Hong Kong remains low unless Saudel intensifies significantly and its associated strong winds move closer to the Pearl River Estuary.

The likelihood of issuing the Strong Wind Signal No. 3 on Tuesday or Wednesday is relatively low.

Under the current forecast track, Saudel is expected to linger around the northeastern part of the South China Sea and the coast of eastern Guangdong on Thursday.

The Observatory said there remained considerable uncertainty over the cyclone’s subsequent movement and intensity, meaning tropical cyclone warning signals could remain in force until later this week.

Members of the public were advised to stay tuned to the latest weather information.