Police investigate alleged dog abuse after video shows puppy in washing machine

Police are investigating after a video circulating on social media appeared to show a puppy being put inside a washing machine while the drum was spinning and filling with water.

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The video does not state when or where the incident took place.

Police said they received an e-report Saturday night (Aug 29) about a video showing a dog being allegedly mistreated.

The case was classified as a miscellaneous investigation and has been referred to the Animal Crime Unit of the Mong Kok Police District. No arrests have been made.

The video has sparked outrage among netizens in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan and elsewhere, with many expressing concern over the puppy’s safety and calling for those responsible to be held accountable.