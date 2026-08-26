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CHINA

(Video) Xi calls for all-out rescue as Nepal mudslide swamps the border area

CHINA
57 mins ago
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Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday ordered all-out efforts to search and rescue after a mudslide along the Nepal–Tibet border caused heavy casualties.

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The disaster reportedly struck at around 10.30am in Rasuwa as excessive snowmelt flowed into the Bhote Koshi River.

According to state media, the massive floodwater from the Nepali side has crashed through the Gyirong port, destroying bridges and disrupting roads, communications and power near the border.

Videos circulating online show the mudslide sweeping through the buildings in seconds, with vehicles in the crossing’s parking area being knocked over and carried away.

Following the incident, Xi has ordered an all-out search and rescue effort to find missing individuals, evacuate at-risk residents, and prompt medical treatment for the injured. He also urged strengthened monitoring and early warning systems, while prioritizing careful scientific rescue operations to prevent secondary disasters.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang also directed authorities to verify the number of missing and affected people, organize full-force rescue operations, and transfer those in danger in an orderly manner, while preventing secondary hazards. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was ordered to enhance coordination with relevant countries and provide timely updates to support joint rescue and response.

It is reported that China’s Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, along with officials from relevant departments, has arrived on site to oversee rescue efforts.

Across the border, Nepalese police noted the large-scale flood has caused eight deaths, with the army now deploying helicopters and disaster response teams to assess the damage. 

Meanwhile, Nepal's tourism authority has listed 384 people who lost contact as missing, including 291 foreign tourists and 93 Nepalese. 

The missing travelers included 105 Indians, along with visitors from Australia, the Netherlands, the United States, Malaysia, the UK, and South Africa, with other nationalities still being confirmed.

In fact, this is not the first incident in the area, where another mudslide had struck the border last July, with at least 17 Chinese citizens reported missing.

NepalChinamudslide

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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