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CHINA

Tibet's Gyirong suffers 'major casualties' from mudslide, Xinhua reports

CHINA
22 mins ago
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This photo taken on Aug. 26, 2026 shows an area near Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. A mudslide struck near Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Wednesday, with people feared missing, local authorities said. The disaster has cut off roads leading to the port on the Chinese side, as well as communications and power supplies, according to the emergency management bureau of Gyirong County in Xigaze City. Xinhua
This photo taken on Aug. 26, 2026 shows an area near Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. A mudslide struck near Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Wednesday, with people feared missing, local authorities said. The disaster has cut off roads leading to the port on the Chinese side, as well as communications and power supplies, according to the emergency management bureau of Gyirong County in Xigaze City. Xinhua

Many people were feared dead or missing after a mudslide hit major border crossing between China and Nepal in Tibet's Gyirong county on Wednesday, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

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"At approximately 10:30 AM (0230 GMT) on August 26, due to a mudslide occurring on the Nepalese side, major casualties and missing persons were caused at the Gyirong Port in Gyirong County, Shigatse City, Tibet," Xinhua reported.

President Xi Jinping urged "all-out" efforts to search for the missing, and called for strengthening monitoring and early warning systems to prevent secondary disasters.

Roads leading to the Gyirong Port land crossing on the Chinese side as well as communications and power supplies were cut off, and search and rescue work was underway, Xinhua said.

The crossing was hit by an earlier mudslide just over a year ago.

Reuters

TibetGyirongmajor casualtiesmudslide

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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