University student arrested in $3m scam after posing as mainland agent

A 19-year-old female university student has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a mainland special agent and helping a scam syndicate swindle more than HK$3 million from a 24-year-old local man.

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Police said on Wednesday that they were alerted to the case last week after the victim, a computer programmer, reported being targeted in a phone scam.

The victim was initially contacted by a scammer posing as a staff member from a telecommunications company, who claimed his mobile number had been linked to a money laundering case on the mainland.

He was then transferred to an accomplice pretending to be a mainland public security officer. The fraudsters instructed him to stay at a hotel, to report his location regularly, and to maintain strict secrecy, claiming this was part of proving his innocence.

While staying at a hotel in Tseung Kwan O, the victim met the suspect, who showed forged credentials and persuaded him to sign documents bearing fake mainland official seals.

Following their instructions, the victim transferred more than HK$3 million into designated bank accounts for a supposed investigation. After later reading about similar scams online, he contacted authorities and reported that he had been deceived.

After reviewing security camera footage, officers arrested the economics student in Sheung Wan on Tuesday (Aug 11).

Police said the suspect had previously received a similar phone call from the syndicate. However, rather than being defrauded, she was recruited and later carried out their orders, including presenting fake law enforcement badges and documents supplied by her accomplices to deceive the victim.

During a search of her residence, officers seized a forged mainland law enforcement ID, a printer suspected of being used to produce fake documents, and the clothing she wore during the meeting.

Police added that none of the syndicate members appeared in person.

The suspect remains in custody as the District Crime Squad Team 2 of Tseung Kwan O District continues the investigation.