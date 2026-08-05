Chinese AI agent firm Evoken eyes HK IPO: Bloomberg

Evoken, a Chinese startup that is known for its artificial intelligence design agent Lovart, is considering a Hong Kong initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

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The artificial intelligence agent startup is in talks with consultants regarding the potential share sales, while no final decision has been made for now, the report said.

The company is also close to the completion of a new financing deal, which could bring its valuation to US$3 billion (HK$23.4 billion), according to the report.

For its B+round of funding in June, the firm has raised nearly US$300 million, with a post-money valuation of over US$2 billion. The investors include Granite Asia and Shunwei Capital, as well as its current shareholders like Alibaba-backed (9988) Ant Group and HSG.

As of May, the company said its annual recurring revenue has exceeded US$300 million.