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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index inches up at noon on Wednesday

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Sing Tao

Hong Kong stocks inched up by noon on Wednesday. 

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 28 points, or 0.1 percent to 25,881 at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$143 billion. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 1.1 percent to 4,938 points at noon. 

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was up by 1.3 percent to 3,873 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went up by 1.6 percent to 14,101 points at the midday close.


 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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