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FINANCE

HK's new offshore Chinese government bond futures challenge US treasuries: BNP Paribas

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration created in Shanghai on January 17 , 2011. REUTERS
Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration created in Shanghai on January 17 , 2011. REUTERS

Beijing’s second shot at offshore Chinese Government Bond futures transforms the CGB from “buy-and-hope” to “buy-and-hedge” investment, offering global investors a timely, liquid alternative to US Treasuries, said Wei Li, head of multi-asset investments at BNP Paribas Securities (China).

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Unlike the failed 2017 pilot, Li attributed the relaunch success on August 3 this year to foreign investors now holding over 3 trillion yuan (HK$3.48 trillion) in mainland debt that require hedging. 

Supported by mature Bond Connect and Swap Connect networks, 13 newly appointed market makers provide continuous quotes, slashing institutional hedging costs by 30 percent to 50 percent compared to over-the-counter solutions, making Chinese bonds practical for pension and sovereign wealth funds, he added.

The 5-year tenor targets the institutional “sweet spot,” Li noted, matching the core 3-to-7-year portfolio holdings of central banks and insurers while avoiding 10-year bond volatility. 

Li highlighted that geopolitical tensions accelerate this demand. Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds, including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Kuwait Investment Authority, are actively diversifying away from US dollar assets and shifting into high-quality Chinese sovereign bonds, viewing Chinese government bonds as AAA-equivalent credit with attractive yields.

Li said the shift has already been evidenced in the surge of Dim Sum bond issuance and increased Middle East participation in Hong Kong initial public offerings. Although conflict-driven caution may prioritize "ultimate liquidity' such as gold in the short run, the broader trend favors the strategic, long-term buildup of hedged yuan fixed-income assets.

Trading is expected to evolve from duration hedging in year one toward more sophisticated basis trading in year two, as hedge funds exploit pricing gaps between offshore and onshore contracts

However, leveraged investors must remain cautious. The widening monetary policy divergence between an easing People's Bank of China and a restrictive Federal Reserve could trigger severe, sudden margin calls if China unexpectedly tightens offshore liquidity to defend its currency.

To mitigate these risks, investors should prioritize hedging over speculation and maintain margin buffers of two to three times the initial requirement, Li noted.

offshore Chinese Government Bond futuresHong KongBond ConnectSwap ConnectUS dollarUS treasuriesPeople's Bank of ChinaFederal Reserveriskhedge

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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