Thieves steal 12 tons of KitKat chocolate bars in Europe 

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Empress's crown dropped in Louvre heist to be fully restored: museum
05-02-2026 10:57 HKT
Robber on loose after $650k luxury watch heist in Tsim Sha Tsui
11-01-2026 16:44 HKT
Thieves drill into German bank vault and make off with millions
31-12-2025 13:23 HKT
Two suspects arrested after Louvre jewel heist: sources
26-10-2025 17:33 HKT
Tourists upset as Louvre stays shut after jewel heist
20-10-2025 20:47 HKT
Diamond and emerald crown found broken after Louvre robbery: sources
19-10-2025 21:33 HKT