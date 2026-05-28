logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Thai court acquits opposition politician accused of royal insult

WORLD
46 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Banned opposition politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit turns up at a police station after police charged him with defaming the monarchy, after he accused the government of relying too much on a royal-owned company to produce its supply of coronavirus vaccines, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Banned opposition politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit turns up at a police station after police charged him with defaming the monarchy, after he accused the government of relying too much on a royal-owned company to produce its supply of coronavirus vaccines, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A Thai criminal court has acquitted a prominent Thai opposition political figure charged with cybercrimes and insulting the royal family during a 2021 Facebook livestream, his lawyer said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the 47-year-old founder of the progressive political movement aligned with the current opposition People's Party, had been accused of lese majeste and violating the country's cyber laws during the January 2021 livestream, in which he said the government had mishandled its COVID-19 vaccine campaign and unfairly favoured Siam Bioscience, a company owned by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

He was formally indicted in 2022.

Thailand has one of the world's strictest lese majeste laws and a conviction carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years. Breaches of its computer crimes act are also punishable by up to five years in prison.

Thanathorn's lawyer, Krisadang Nutcharat said the prosecutor has 30 days to appeal the court's sentence.

The office of the attorney general did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Thanathorn was banned from politics for 10 years by the Constitutional Court in 2020 over a loan he extended to the now-dissolved Future Forward Party, the predecessor of the People's Party.

Reuters

Thailandcourtacquits opposition politicianroyal insult

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by CHANAKARN LAOSARAKHAM / AFP Siranudh "Psi" Scott, a fourth-generation member of the billionaire Thai family that founded the Singha beer brand, poses after an interview with AFP in Bangkok on May 24, 2026.
Thai beer heir sexual abuse allegations ignite rare public reckoning
WORLD
27-05-2026 15:16 HKT
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman arrives at the federal courthouse, as the trial in Elon Musk's lawsuit over OpenAI's for-profit conversion continues, in Oakland, California, U.S., May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo
Musk's failed court attack on OpenAI could leave lasting scars on CEO's reputation
WORLD
19-05-2026 20:09 HKT
(File Photo)
Fugitive arrested in mainland China charged with 1999 murder of newspaper hawker
NEWS
18-05-2026 19:24 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Train driver charged after deadly crash in Thailand
WORLD
18-05-2026 04:44 HKT
Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA / AFP A model skeleton of Nagatitan chaiyaphumensis, Thailand’s largest dinosaur, is pictured at the Thainosaur Museum in Bangkok on May 15, 2026.
Southeast Asia's largest dinosaur identified in Thailand
WORLD
15-05-2026 19:05 HKT
Philippine Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano signs the confirmation letter of the Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte at the Philippine Senate, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Noel Celis
Philippine Senate to convene as court next week for VP Duterte impeachment
WORLD
14-05-2026 18:18 HKT
Bangkok's skyline is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand, July 3, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo
Thailand to cut visa-free stay to 30 days for tourists from 93 countries
WORLD
13-05-2026 15:05 HKT
US appeals court pauses ruling against Trump's 10pc global tariff
FINANCE
13-05-2026 10:24 HKT
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo
Seoul court extends ex-minister's term in martial law case
WORLD
12-05-2026 19:04 HKT
A timeline of events is illustrated on a wall on the main floor where The Institute for Primary Facts, a non-profit organization, opens a library archive of 3.5 million pages of the Epstein files that have been made available to the public at the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room in Tribeca on May 8, 2026 in New York City. People will be able to view the files from May 8 to 21, but access will be by appointment only. Edna Leshowitz/Getty Images/AFP
Colombia court orders full disclosure about Epstein, Maxwell visits
WORLD
12-05-2026 12:13 HKT
Boy, 13, dies after falling from flat in Tai Kok Tsui
NEWS
15 hours ago
Squally thunderstorms expected this weekend amid persistently hot weather, mercury soars to 34 degrees
NEWS
27-05-2026 14:26 HKT
Sharp blade found on Citybus seat in Admiralty, second such incident in Central in a week
NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.