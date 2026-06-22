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NEWS

Share your views to win Dyson purifier as Sing Tao launches poll on govt satisfaction

NEWS
1 hour ago
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As the government approaches the fourth year of its current term, Sing Tao News Corporation is launching a 10-day “Survey on Satisfaction with the HKSAR Government 2026”, concluding on June 24. The survey aims to gauge public opinion on the government’s performance and gather valuable feedback from citizens. We invite everyone to take part and share their views.

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The Survey has drawn over 7,000 responses since the start on June 15. To express our gratitude for your participation, the editorial team will select the most insightful responses to the question — What measures should the government introduce to further stimulate Hong Kong's economic development? — and winners will receive special prizes.

Grand Prize:

• Dyson Purifier Cool De-NOx, valued at HK$4,690 (2 winners)

Second Prize:

• Regent Hong Kong buffet dining vouchers for two, valued at HK$2,000 (5 winners)

Third Prize:

• BRUNO Multi Travel Pot (110/220V), valued at HK$298 (10 winners)

Merit Prize:

• Starbucks cash vouchers worth HK$50 (100 winners)

 

Scan the QR code to join the survey:

DysonpurifierSing Tao Survey

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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