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INNOVATION

Anthropic staff to meet White House officials next week, Axios reports

INNOVATION
36 mins ago
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Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS

Senior Anthropic technical staff are in Washington to meet with White House officials to try resolving a dispute that has taken the company's most advanced AI models offline, Axios reported on Sunday, citing a source close to the company.

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Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Anthropic and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Anthropic's technical staff have held virtual meetings with White House officials since the Trump administration's initial outreach on Friday, the report said.

The Trump administration ordered Anthropic to block any foreign nationals, whether inside or outside the US, from using its latest models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, the company said. In response, Anthropic said it would disable access to the models globally.

The San Francisco-based AI startup, which has confidentially filed for a US initial public offering, had previously warned about the hacking capabilities of its Mythos model and held it back from wide release.

Earlier this week, Anthropic rolled out a public version, called Fable, that included what it described as cybersecurity safeguards.

Reuters

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